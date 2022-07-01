Sikhala, Sithole Bid For Freedom Continues

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC) says the bail hearing application for Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole is underway.

State media reports celebrated Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole’s “supposed bail denial.”

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere wrote on Twitter:

“The lawyers representing Hon @JobSikhala1 & Hon Godfrey Sithole advise that his bail hearing is still underway. They have not been denied bail, contrary to earlier reports. We continue to call for them to be released & accorded their constitutional right to bail. #FreeThemNow.

DAY 16 – Hon

@JobSikhala1

& Hon Godfrey Sithole were jailed 16 days ago for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.

Bail is a constitutional right. Political persecution must stop!

Free them now.”

“Imagine an economy run by people who run experiments daily? No modeling. No plan. The elephant in the room is the fundamentals – political stability, confidence, productivity, property rights & fiscal discipline. The economy is in the ICU but you’re giving it Paracetamol,” added Mahere.

