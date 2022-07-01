Two War Veterans Die In One Day

Spread the love

By- The government has conferred Liberation War Hero status to two war veterans from Bulawayo Province.

The two, Themba Mlala (65) and Rogers Ngugama (91) died last week on the same day at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Hlabano will be buried on Thursday, 30 June, at Maraposa village, Umguza, under Chief Deli, Matabeleland North Province.

Mlala, whose war pseudonym was “Simon Mabhatshi”, will be buried at Ngombane village under Chief Mabhikwa, Lupane over the weekend.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has requested the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mischeck Sibanda to make the usual arrangements for burial and payment of benefits to both families.

Meanwhile, another war veteran Mafukanyika Dube (64) has died.

Dube died on 26 June at his Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo.

Dube, whose war de Guerre name was “Sihle Khumalo” will also be buried at the weekend at Chibako village under Chief Bhango in Matabeleland South Province.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...