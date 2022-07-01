Zanu PF Struggles To Tarnish Chamisa

By-Zanu PF has desperately shifted the blame of the abduction by its members of the party’s youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike.

Madziyanikwe allegedly went missing on June 19, and the police said they had arrested three-man for the abduction.

According to the police, they have arrested Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo.

The police also said that one of the suspects was found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

But Zanu PF has now desperately spun the case and allocated the suspects to the Nelson Chamisa led CCC.

Posted Zanu PF Patriots on all its propaganda social media platforms:

Police are questioning three CCC members suspected of kidnapping Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Mr Nicholas Madzianike, on June 19 whose whereabouts remain unknown. 1/2.

Police are questioning three CCC members suspected of kidnapping ZANU PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Mr Nicholas Madzianike, on June 19 whose whereabouts remain unknown.

