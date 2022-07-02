“Abducted Zanu PF Chairman Found Alive

By-Zanu PF youth chairman for Chimanimani’s Bumba District, Nicholas Madzianike, has been found alive.

Madziyanikwe allegedly went missing on June 19, and the Police arrested three-man in connection with the alleged abduction.

According to the Police, they have arrested Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo.

The Police also said that they found one of the suspects with Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Posting on their social media platforms, Zanu PF Patriots said Madzianike had been found:

ZANU PF Youth Chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike who went missing on 19/06/22 has been found and is currently being interviewed by the Police. pic.twitter.com/CN13WoSZbK — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 2, 2022

