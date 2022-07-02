Police Speak On Fake Zanu PF Chairman Abduction Claims

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were investigating a case in which a Zanu PF youth chairman for Chimanimani’s Bumba District, Nicholas Madzianike, was said to had been abducted.

Madziyanikwe has since been found alive.

He allegedly went missing on June 19.

The Police this week announced that they arrested three-man in connection with the alleged abduction.

The three suspects are Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo.

The Police also said that they found one of the suspects with Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Posting on Twitter Saturday, the Police said Madzianike had been found:

The ZRP reports that the missing ZANU PF Youth Chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike who went missing on 19/06/22 has been found and is currently being interviewed by the Police. More details to be released in due course.

