Release Wiwa, Sithole, President Chamisa Challenges Zanu PF Regime

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has described as illegal the detention of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and CCC members.

President Chamisa also denounced the presecution of citizens before trial.

“TOXIC POLITICS..It is settled law that one is innocent until proven guilty.

In Zimbabwe, it appears one is guilty until proven innocent.

The treatment of these Members of Parliament & others re:Nyatsime is not only illegal but vile, vindictive and outright persecution.#FreeThemAll,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...