Thieves Sell Stolen Bull To The Police

By A Correspondent- Luck ran out for two Shamva cattle rustlers who attempted to sell a stolen bull to the police and were arrested.

Norman Makoto (30) and Vincent Nyagurungo were slapped with a nine year jail term by Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini on Thursday.

Prosecutor Leneel Makurumure told the court that on 17 April the suspects went to Muchenje village, Shamva at Stanely Marufu’s homestead and stole a black bull.

Marufu discovered that his bull had been stolen and filed a police report.

Police officers purpoted to be buyers and asked the two to bring the bull and they complied.

Upon releasing the bull the pair was arrested

