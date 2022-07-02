FakaPressure

Video: President Chamisa Ready To Lead Nation To Prosperity
2 July 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| The
song Muringei Chamisa has taken the social media by storm.
The powerful song is dedicated to CCC Chief Change Champion President Nelson Chamisa.
The gist of the song is a passionate appeal to God for President Chamisa’s protection as the yellow revolution spreads to all parts of the country.
The Zanu PF regime is desperate to disrupt CCC programmes across the country.
Last year President Chamisa survived assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare during community engagement programmes.
Clifford Hlatywayo CCC Diaspora Affairs Secretary wrote on Twitter:
This is for the Change Champion in Chief, the People’s Choice President
@nelsonchamisa
Good morning Cde President.
Muringe Chamisa Muringe song by yours truly