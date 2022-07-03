13 CCC Nyatsime Members Arrested

Spread the love

By-The opposition CCC has petitioned the government to stop persecuting 13 people the police arrested at the late party Nyatsime activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The 13 include CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala and Chitungiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole.

Posting on Twitter this weekend, CCC listed all those who are being persecuted by the state.

Posted CCC:

We condemn the continued unlawful detention of: Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, Precious Jeche , Adious Makoma, Misheck Guzha, Shepherd Bulakazi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enock Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa ,Chauya Shopa, Roan Tsoka, Zephania Chinembiri and Zecks Makoni #FreeTheNyatsime13

🟡We condemn the continued unlawful detention of:



Job Sikala

Godfrey Sithole

Precious Jeche

Adious Makoma

Misheck Guzha

Shepherd Bulakazi

Tatenda Pindahama

Enock Tsoka

Emmanuel Muradzikwa

Chauya Shopa

Roan Tsoka

Zephania Chinembiri

Zecks Makoni#FreeTheNyatsime13 pic.twitter.com/DoiAXMJ39n — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 3, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...