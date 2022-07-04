More CCC Activists Jailed For Moreblessing Ali Justice Demands
4 July 2022
By-The opposition CCC has petitioned the government to stop persecuting 13 people the police arrested at the late party Nyatsime activist, Moreblessing Ali.
The 13 include CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala and Chitungiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole.
Posting on Twitter this weekend, CCC listed all those who are being persecuted by the state.
Posted CCC:
We condemn the continued unlawful detention of: Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, Precious Jeche , Adious Makoma, Misheck Guzha, Shepherd Bulakazi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enock Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa ,Chauya Shopa, Roan Tsoka, Zephania Chinembiri and Zecks Makoni #FreeTheNyatsime13