Newcastle United Keen To Snatch Chelsea Forward

Spread the love

Newcastle are interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer and have discussed him as a potential loan signing. Sky Sports

Manchester United are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the Argentina striker, 28. La Repubblica

Chelsea are making progress in their attempt to sign Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, after Juventus softened their stance on the price. CBS Sports

Manchester United and Feyenoord have agreed on the deal that will see Tyrell Malacia move to Old Trafford. Fabrizio Romano

United have also agreed a fee with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but they are still negotiating add-ons, and personal terms have not been discussed yet. Fabrizio Romano

Tiemoue Bakayoko is not in AC Milan’s plans this season, despite still having a year remaining on his loan deal from Chelsea. Calcio Mercato

Arsenal are considering re-signing Bayern Munich and Germany winger Serge Gnabry, 26, who left the Gunners in 2016. GiveMeSport

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas could leave the club within the next few weeks, with Serie A side Napoli interested in the Costa Rican. Foot Mercato

Manchester City’s Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, has told his agent that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club are in talks with Leeds over the potential signing of Raphinha, and added the winger wants to move to the Nou Camp. Sky Sports

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the race to sign their Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez intensifies, with Manchester United having made a bid for the 24-year-old. Athletic- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...