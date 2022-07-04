We Have Mandate To Safeguard Liberation Dream – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has a mandate to safeguard the expectations and promises of the liberation struggle, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Zanu PF has monopolized and corrupted the liberation war ideology over the past four decades.

“DEFENDING & SAFEGUARDING THE VALUES OF THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE…We will give true meaning to the liberation idea,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO BE WASTED IN QUARRELS, HURTS, FIGHTS, DIVISIONS AND VIOLATIONS OF EACH OTHER.

LOVE beautifies human life.

PEACE illuminates human existence.

FREEDOM unleashes human ingenuity & creativity.

TOLERANCE rewards human diversity.”

