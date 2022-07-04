Zim Moot Court Team Wins World Competition

The Zimbabwe Moot Court has been crowned champions after beating the Netherlands in the final of the European Moot Court Championships held in Romania today.

On its way to the finals, the team participated in six moot court preliminary rounds against Scotland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and Bulgaria. Speaking from Romania this afternoon after being crowned champions, Zimbabwe National High School Moot team captain, Ruvimbo Simbi said: “The experience is absolutely astronomical as we won the European Moot Court Competition.

It was a really tough battle against the Netherlands but we proved to them that we have talent.” Simbi thanked the nation and sponsors for the support. The team was optimistic of coming out tops at the championships, and promised to do well to repay the support they got, including from President Mnangagwa, who gave them US$30 000 to demonstrate his support for them.

The Zimbabwe National High School Moot team is drawn from schools including Dominican Convent, Peterhouse, Midlands Christian College and Arundel. In May, the team was crowned world champions after winning the 2022 World Moot Court competition hosted virtually by the United States, resulting in them being invited to participate in the European Moot Court Championships in Romania, which started on June 25.

