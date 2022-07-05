Campaigning For ED, Scheduled Meeting With T Freddy: Events Leading to Passion Java’s Accident

Controversial preacher Passion Java had campaigned for Emmerson Mnangagwa prior to hitting and killing a pedestrian along Seke Road in Harare this afternoon.

In the video shared by Passion at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport, a group of women under the banner of Young Women for ED led by deputy speaker of Parliament Tatenda Mavetera.

He then spoke to a ZBC news crew about the forthcoming meeting on drug abuse.

In his ZBC interview, Passion spoke against drug abuse before repeating his support for Mnangagwa.

It is not clear if the Young Women for ED group as well as a Director in the Ministry of Youths had come to receive Passion Java at the airport.

He is further heard in the video saying he had a scheduled appointment with Prophet T Freddy

“Is our meeting still going on or the pastor wants to rest,” asked one person who was part of the controversial preacher’s group.

The photographer responded, further enquiring if the meeting in question was the one with T Freddy.

Police have since confirmed the accident saying;

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1208 hours along Seke Road near a Zuva Service Station when a BMW X6 vehicle which was travelling towards Chitungwiza hit a woman aged +/-20 who was trying to cross the road from West to East.”

