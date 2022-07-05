Civil Servants To Embark On Industrial Action Over COLA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Workers from across the public service sector have written to the Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavhima notifying him of their plan to engage in an industrial action over an ‘overdue’ cost of living adjustment.

In a letter to Mavhima, the civil servants umbrella bodies namely the Public Service Association, the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU), the Federation of Educators Union of Zimbabwe (FEUZ) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) announced their 14 day notice.

“The Public Service Association (PSA), the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU), the Federation of Educators Union of Zimbabwe (FEUZ) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) hereby give notice of a services wide industrial action within 14 days of the date of this notice.

“Be advised that the industrial action hereby notified is in respect of a long overdue cost of the living adjustment that speak to the food basket that now stands at ZWL114 000 against the latest adjustment to ZWL36 000 for the lowest paid worker,”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...