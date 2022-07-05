Fresh Teachers Strike Headache For ED

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Teachers and health workers have given the government notice that they protest for a cost of living adjustment from Monday, July 18.

In a letter, the workers said the food basket was now beyond the reach of many workers. Workers want United States dollar-denominated salaries as was the case prior to October 2018. Reads the notice:

RE: Notice of Industrial Action in Respect of COLA

The Public Service Association (PSA), the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU), the Federation of Educators Unions of Zimbabwe (FEUZ) and Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) hereby give notice of a services-wide industrial action within 14 days of the date of this notice.

Be advised that the industrial action hereby notified is in respect of a long-overdue cost of living adjustment that speak to the food basket that now stands at ZWL114 000 against the latest adjustment to ZWL 36 000 for the lowest-paid worker.

We, the undersigned federations hereby advise accordingly.

Presidents

FEUZ

FOZEU

PSA

NOFZ

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...