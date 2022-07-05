Mnangagwa Struggling To Stay Alive: Cartoon

By Farai D Hove | The below Zimdaily cartoon features the ZANU PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa while trapped to death in fear. The imagery displays an army of fearhung bodyguards fighting each other for oxygen while trying to give the coup leader some assurance that nothing will happen to him.

Above Mnangagwa’s head is a busy helicopter at the left, while on the right is a restless drone, lurching around for enemies.

At Mnangagwa’s side is a loaded AK rifle wielding soldier who can at any time swiftly finish Mnangagwa off before the mountain of bodyguards do anything to stop the inevitable.

An alert witch doctors follows closely to use spiritual powers to save Mnangagwa from death.

