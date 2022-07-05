NSSA Boss Suspended Over ZACC Allegations | FULL TEXT

Stakeholders must have followed with concern several allegations of problems at NSSA over the past few months. The challenges are multi-layered and could be attributable to a variety of factors. Different state entities, including Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, have been seized with the issues. The Board has also been conducting its own investigations into the allegations.

A comprehensive investigation has been instituted to get to the bottom of the mat-ters. To support this and ensure that the exercise is conducted in an independent and transparent environment, the board is sending the General Manager on leave until the exercise is complete. The board fully supports all investigations as it believes this will restore confidence in NSSA.

The board has in the interim appointed Dr Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, as Acting General Manager to ensure business continuity whilst the investigation takes place. Stakeholders should therefore expect continuous uninterrupted service. Kindly be advised accordingly.

– NSSA Board Chairperson

