Passion Java Convoy Hits Pedestrian

By-Self-styled Prophet and Zanu PF sympathy, Passion Java’s entourage is said to have been involved in a hit-and-run road accident.

Social media is awash with pictures of a pedestrian believed to have been killed in the accident that happened along Chingizwa road.

Social media activist Willance Mujuru commented on Twitter, saying that Java did not stop.

He posted:

We have raised concerns before about the Prophet’s entourage they speed like the state motorcades. Anyway RIP dear soul. Kana Uri weMusangano unoita zvaunoda munyika.

