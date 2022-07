Passion Java Kills Pedestrian Soon After Landing In Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Controversial preacher Passion Java has reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian along Seke Road with witnesses saying he swapped cars before disappearing from the scene.

Passion Java had earlier posted a video of his arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport which means the accident could have happened while on his way from the airport.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...