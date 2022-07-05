Prisons Block Top Lawyer From Visiting Sikhala
5 July 2022
By- Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights said that officials at Chikurubi Maximum Prison denied them from visiting CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.
ZLHR director Rose Hanzi had gone to Chikurubi to consult with the detained vibrant opposition politician.
Posted ZLHR:
Today Zimbabwe Prisons & Correctional Services denied our Director
access to consult with
& Godfrey Sithole. This was despite her producing a valid Practising Certificate which allows her access to clients at all places of detention…