Sikhala, Sithole To Spend 2 More Nights Behind Bars

Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole will spend two more nights at Chikurubi Maximum prison after their bail appeal hearing was delayed by prosecutors who failed to respond to the application.

The High Court has postponed the hearing to this Thursday to allow the State to respond.

