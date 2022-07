The prolific ZANU PF "KumaSero" singer Chief Shumba Wenje was involved in a fatal accident along the Gweru-Kwekwe road, a source has confirmed to ZimEye on Tues night. "1 person died and others are recovering," the impeccable source added while declining from naming the deceased pic.twitter.com/6D1iQi9v1z

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 5, 2022