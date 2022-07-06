Crestfallen Java Speaks On Chitungwiza Hit And Run Accident

By Passion Java

It is with much sadness reminiscing the Seke Road accident. The woman deceased could be my sister, wife or my mother. Painful painful painful it is.

Although I wasn’t there at the scene, the driver works for me and is acutely traumatized. As of now, I can’t explain the accident as it’s still under police investigation.

However, we must all respect the deceased and her loved ones by being loving and human as we post comments. Death is no joke and nothing to gain social media stats from.

I extend my plea to sympathize with her family and the honour of giving her kids scholarships if she left any. I’m still recouping from the whole ordeal but I send my impassioned message to the bereaved”.

MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.

PROPHET PASSION JAVA

