Mnangagwa Faces Mass Protests Over Deepening Economic Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|Civil servants have given Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s troubled administration 14 days to resolve pressing grievances.

Despite showcasing empty bravado, the Zanu PF leader is battling to contain rising dissent.

Mr Mnangagwa, whose “Kutonga Kwaro” euphoria gave the nation a false sense of hope in 2017 after removing his long time boss Robert Mugabe from power, has dismally failed to transform the economy.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), has challenged Mr Mnangagwa to resolve problems affecting government workers.

“All civil service unions in all sectors have given gvt the necessary 14 days’ notice to strike.

It will be the first mass strike in a long time. Unity of purpose is everything @RMajongwe @FozeuT @ARTUZ_teachers @zimta01 @takavafira1967 .

We can’t continue to be treated like dirt.”

