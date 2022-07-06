Passion Java Admits Killing Pregnant Woman

By-A self-proclaimed prophet, and Zanu PF apologist Passion Java, has admitted responsibility for the death of a woman along Seke road Tuesday.

The woman died on the spot after Java’s entourage hit her.

Java said although he was not present when his BMW X6 vehicle hit the woman, he was willing to compensate the deceased’s family.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Java said he was prepared to award scholarships to the woman’s children if she left any. Said Java:

It is with much sadness reminiscing the Seke Road accident. The woman deceased could be my sister, wife or my mother. Painful painful painful it is.

Although I wasn’t there at the scene, the driver works for me and is acutely traumatized.

As of now, I can’t explain the accident as it’s still under police investigation.

However, we must all respect the deceased and her loved ones by being loving and human as we post comments. Death is no joke and nothing to gain social media stats from.

I extend my plea to sympathize with her family and the honour of giving her kids scholarships if she left any.

I’m still recouping from the whole ordeal but I send my impassioned message to the bereaved.

Police confirmed the accident yesterday which occurred at around 12.08 PM along Seke Road near a Zuva Service Station.

Police said the BMW X6 vehicle was travelling towards Chitungwiza when it hit a woman aged approximately 20 years as she was trying to cross the road from West to East.

