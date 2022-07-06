Passion Java Walking Free After His Convoy Killed Pregnant Woman

By-Police (ZRP) Tuesday confirmed the accident of Passion Java’s convoy along Seke Road but said nothing about arresting the fake prophet.

A female pedestrian died on Tuesday after being hit by Java’s “speeding” vehicles.

Police posted on Twitter the accident confirmation but remained silent on any arrests.

Reads a police statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1208 hours along Seke Road near a Zuva Service Station when a BMW X6 vehicle which was travelling towards Chitungwiza hit a woman aged +/-20 who was trying to cross the road from West to East.

The woman died on the spot.

Police added that more details were to be released in due course.

