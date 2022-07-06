SuperSport United Deny Masiyiwa Wants To Buy Club

SuperSport United has responded to reports suggesting that Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is set to buy the club.

Rumours emerged on Tuesday that a deal for Masiyiwa to take over is ‘almost complete’.

The Pretoria-based side is owned by MuitiChoice Group and it was reported that its sale was more to do with cashflow, since the company is now bankrolling the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership.

However, SuperSport United have denied these reports in a “club update” that was sent to the players and staff.

United said in a statement: “SuperSport United has been made aware of the old repeated rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club.

“Please note that these rumours are completely untrue. As stated when these false rumours started in 2019, the club is not for sale.

“The club is seeking legal advise on the publications or persons involved in continually issuing these false statements.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

