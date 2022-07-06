ZIFA Set To Pocket USD 1 Million From CAF

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that the Super League will kick off in August 2023, and African football associations like ZIFA will benefit from the competition.

The tournament will be launched next month in Tanzania, a year before the games officially start.

The format and the selection criteria for the Super League will be unveiled at the launch event.

“The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023, and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10,” Motsepe revealed in a statement on Sunday.

“We have been inundated with investors and sponsors who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to uplift African football and make it even more powerful.”

Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize money, while all 54 CAF Member Associations, including ZIFA, will receive substantial solidarity payments for football development.

The CAF boss added: “A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

