Baba Harare Compels Young People To Register To Vote

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Contemporary Jiti master, Braveman Chizvino, popularly known as Baba Harare has compelled young people across the country to register the vote.

Baba Harare’s sentiments have drawn criticism from Zanu PF hardliners.

However, the popular musician has refused to be cowed into submission by Zanu PF apologists.

“A useful message to the youth would be participation in deciding your future through #RegisterToVoteZW toxic positivity yokunzi work harder with people connected to the hilt tabhoo,” said Baba Harare.

“Voter registration is non partisan. It’s my birth right as a Zimbabwean. I should not be a struggling musician if we had a functioning music industry,” he added.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...