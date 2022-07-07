One-Year- Old Baby Disappears

Police in Manicaland have appealed to members of the public with information leading to the whereabouts of a missing toddler to contact their nearest police station.

One-year-old Alicia Chipunza went missing after she was left playing alone at Village 15B, Mount Village in Odzi sometime in May.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Norbert Muzondo, confirmed the case.

He said:

She was playing at their homestead at around 6 am after her mother, Memory Jimu left her in the custody of her mother-in-law, Judith Matope and proceeded to a nearby village to do a menial job.

Alicia was playing with two other minors who were later sent to a nearby village before she was left playing alone. She disappeared and a search was conducted to no avail.- Manica Post

