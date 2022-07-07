President Chamisa Appeals For Solidarity With Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has denounced the persecution of party members, particularly Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and CCC Nyatsime members by the Zanu PF regime.

In a brief statement on Thursday, President Chamisa called for unity among citizens in the struggle for democracy.

“I see a New Great Zimbabwe…..Come, let us join hands and make this beautiful country a better & great place.We’re winning #RegisterToVoteZW #FakaPressure.”

On Wednesday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“Just been to court in solidarity with our Change Champions Hon Mps

@JobSikhala1

and Sithole.These Honourable Members and the 11 others deserve fairness, justice and all our support. Justice delayed is justice denied. We’re WINNING! #Godisinit #FakaPressure.”

