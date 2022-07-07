President Chamisa Launches Initiative To Eradicate Poverty

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has unrolled a massive poultry project in Gutu East Constituency as part of efforts to eradicate poverty.

The project was initiated by change champion Gift Gonese in collaboration with President Nelson Chamisa’s office.

See CCC Gutu East Constituency Community Projects statement:

The Poultry project has reached exciting level…

BRANCH. CHICHENS LEFT

Chiwi Sold out

Chikonye. 15

Basera. Sold out

Ndisengei. Sold out

Muchekayaora. Progressing

Chin’ai. Sold out

Matombo. Sold out

Musasa. Sold out

Rineshanga. Sold out

Kurai. 11

Makura. 13

Dandavare. Sold out

Chivasa. Progressing

Chimombe. Progressing

CHANGING LIVES CHANGING THE FUTURE THRU PROJECTS…

Thanks to Hon Gift Gonese and CCC President Adv Nelson Chamisa…see Ndisengei and Chikonye branch projects below.

