Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has unrolled a massive poultry project in Gutu East Constituency as part of efforts to eradicate poverty.
The project was initiated by change champion Gift Gonese in collaboration with President Nelson Chamisa’s office.
See CCC Gutu East Constituency Community Projects statement:
The Poultry project has reached exciting level…
BRANCH. CHICHENS LEFT
Chiwi Sold out
Chikonye. 15
Basera. Sold out
Ndisengei. Sold out
Muchekayaora. Progressing
Chin’ai. Sold out
Matombo. Sold out
Musasa. Sold out
Rineshanga. Sold out
Kurai. 11
Makura. 13
Dandavare. Sold out
Chivasa. Progressing
Chimombe. Progressing
CHANGING LIVES CHANGING THE FUTURE THRU PROJECTS…
Thanks to Hon Gift Gonese and CCC President Adv Nelson Chamisa…see Ndisengei and Chikonye branch projects below.