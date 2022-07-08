Game Over For Opposition As Mohadi’s Daughter Is Appointed Elections Referee

FORMER Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Abigail Ambrose has been appointed and sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner, in a move opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described as unconstitutional.

The appointment of Abigail, who is Mohadi’s daughter from ex-wife Tambudzani has raised questions around the election management body’s independence.

Despite having resigned from government, Mohadi is still Zanu-PF vice president.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the appointment should be reversed.

“This unconstitutional appointment calls into serious question the credibility of ZEC.

“The Constitution explicitly requires ZEC to be independent and non-partisan. This flagrant appearance of bias violates the constitutional imperative. The appointment must be rescinded forthwith,” said Mahere.

Abigail’s is married to Malcom Ambrose. They got married in 2014 at a plush wedding that saw top Zanu-PF officials in attendance showering praises on and the husband.

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava said the move did not inspire confidence in the commission.

“The appointment of Mohadi’s daughter as a ZEC commissioner goes to the root of its intergrity as an independent commission. This move has deprived ZEC of any good repute. It does not inspire confidence that would supervise any free and fair electoral processes,” said Shava.

