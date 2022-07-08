Mai Titi In Evidence Chihera Assassination Allegation Storm

By Showbiz Reporter | Comedian Mai Titi has been implicated in an attempt to eliminate fellow socialite Evidence Chihera during an aborted treat.

The development was revealed Wednesday on Facebook live at around 7pm Zimbabwe time when Chihera was in the company of her mother and two other relatives.

Mai Titi was at the time accusing Chihera of ending the life of a friend of hers (Chihera’s).

The development also comes at a time when Mai Titi, real name, Felistas Murata, and Tyra Chikosho recently approached the Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, for permission to “hack anyone” found criticising the two on social media.

It also comes two years after Mai Titi was, through leaked audio recordings, implicated in an attempt to kidnap a Marlborough-based businesswoman.

Speaking on a video seen by ZimEye r, Chihera’s mother said,

“They asked us where you are going; The H-metro phoned us asking Chihera are you safe? Where you are going, there is danger.

“We were phoned by H-Metro and they warned us… maybe they were planning to destroy this car.

“If they want to kill her, …. my daughter’s hands are clean… let them go to the police and determine everything…

“Mai Titi should leave my daughter alone,” said the mum.

Her daughter swiftly came into the camera to say:

“I have to clear my name, I have fans… this is troubling us… they should just go tot he post mortem and determine for themselves… some are saying I killed her, others are saying I gave him viagra… the lodge has cameras which can be checked, said Chihera.

“I respect the late because we had a good life… you Mai Titi leave me… last time you started sayjng I am the one who killed Soul Jah Love…. you knew the truth and you started bringing an unrelated video… you can try to bring my down, you will not manage,” added Chihera.

She switched the video off after almost 10 minutes of continuous streaming.

Mai Titi had not responded to questions at the time of publishing. Some of her followers, however, alleged the invitation to a treat of Chihera had no ulterior motives. ZimEye investigates

