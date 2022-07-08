Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has denounced the persecution of party members, particularly Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and CCC Nyatsime members by the Zanu PF regime.
In a brief statement on Thursday, President Chamisa called for unity among citizens in the struggle for democracy.
“I see a New Great Zimbabwe…..Come, let us join hands and make this beautiful country a better & great place.We’re winning #RegisterToVoteZW #FakaPressure.”
On Wednesday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:
“Just been to court in solidarity with our Change Champions Hon Mps
@JobSikhala1
and Sithole.These Honourable Members and the 11 others deserve fairness, justice and all our support. Justice delayed is justice denied. We’re WINNING! #Godisinit #FakaPressure.”