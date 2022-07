Pride Of Lions On The Loose In Chivi

ZimParks has warned villagers in Chivi, Masvingo that they are tracking a pride of lions that has gone astray in areas near Renco Mine.

Human-wildlife conflicts have become rampant in Zimbabwe with three people including a 32 year old Binga man killed by elephants this week alone.

ZIMBABWE. LIONS LOOSE. @Zimparks tracking team has been tracking a pride of lions near Renco Mine (75kms SE of Masvingo) seen 15 km from Chisase Village. Zimparks r asking communities to be cautious at night & secure livestock. Did Lions come from Gonarezhou National Park?? pic.twitter.com/OIgKSPtrPc — LionExpose! (@ExposeLion) July 6, 2022

