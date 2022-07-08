We Will Not Tolerate Nonsense, President Chamisa On Zanu PF Plot To Steal Elections

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has declared that citizens will not allow Zanu PF to steal the 2023 polls.

In a strong statement posted on Twitter, President Chamisa castigated the Zanu PF regime for trampling on the key values of the liberation struggle.

According to President Chamisa, the days of the “nonsense” of subverting the will of the people are over.

“IT CAN’T.Not THIS TIME! THIS TIME we won’t accept any funny games or their usual nonsense.

Zimbabwe is for all citizens not one party!The liberation struggle was for us all not just a few!

We demand total liberation,full restoration of our dignity & rights in Zimbabwe!#Thistime,” President Chamisa declared.

