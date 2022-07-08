Yellow Friday: CCC Calls For Immediate Release Of Jailed Members

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has challenged the Zanu PF regime to release jailed party members.

Senior CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole were denied bail by the High Court on Thursday.

CCC Nyatsime members are languishing in prison after being arrested two weeks ago.

“Today is #YellowFriday! Let’s all wear yellow in solidarity with the #Nyatsime13 who were jailed unjustly for being CCC members & demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.

The regime wants to silence them & kill their courage. Bail is a constitutional right. #FreeTheNyatsime13,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere posted on Twitter.

“It is #YellowFriday! Let’s all wear yellow in solidarity with the #Nyatsime13 who are being persecuted by the regime & are in jail even though they are victims of violence and arson.

Hon #JobSikhala is in jail for representing his legal clients. Free them now,” the CCC spokesperson added.

