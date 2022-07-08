Zanu Pf Threatens To Unleash Chipangano On Zimbabwe Transformative Party Treasurer

By A Correspondent-A Zanu Pf Youth League leader who threatened to unleash the notorious Chipangano at opposition Zimbabwe Transformative Party Treasurer General has been reported to the police.

The matter was reported at Marimba Police station under RRB number 5174997.

The Zanu Pf stalwart identified as T Makumbe issued death threats to Zimbabwe Transformative Party National treasurer P Mukozho following a whatsapp group debate for Leopold Takawira Cooperative residents in Kambuzuma.

Confirmed the Vice President of the Zimbabwe Transformative Party, Mr Goshomi:

It is true. He called our treasurer and threatened to unleash Chipangano on him following a debate in a cooperative Whatsapp group in Leopold Takawira in Harare Kambuzuma area.

The Commissar could not stomach anyone giving different opinions on 2023 elections and responded with threats.”

Sources who spoke to this publication also confirmed the development adding that Makumbe posted audios on the group which revealed his displeasure at anyone who did not support Zanu Pf.

ZimEye is in possession of the audios.

“He then made voice calls and it was in the voice calls that he threatened Mukozho and gave him a 24hour ultimatum to vacate the area.

“Quoting him verbatim, he said ” If your president wins in 2023 you won’t be there to celebrate the victory or you will celebrate without one leg!”

He threatened violence adding that

by the end of the week,they (Chipangano) would have dealt with Mukozho.

“We will bring Chipangano to deal with you,” he said.

Chipangano was a terror group used by Zanu Pf to target and silence opposition stalwarts especially towards elections.

Effirts to get a comment from Makumbe was work in progress by the time of writing.

