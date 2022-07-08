Zimbabweans Yellowfy Harare

Spread the love

By-Zimbabweans Friday painted Harare Yellow following an announcement by the opposition CCC to wear the colour in solidarity with Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, who are persecuted by the state.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested three works ago for demanding justice for their party activist Moreblessing Ali’s gruesome murder.

The state continues to deny the two bail.

CCC posted on Twitter:

YELLOW FRIDAY It’s a #YellowFriday today in solidarity with the #Nyatsime13 who are being persecuted by the regime & are in jail even though they are victims of violence & arson. Our MPs

@JobSikhala1

& Godfrey Sithole were yesterday denied bail by the High Court. #YellowFriday

🟡YELLOW FRIDAY It’s a #YellowFriday today in solidarity with the #Nyatsime13 who are being persecuted by the regime & are in jail even though they are victims of violence & arson. Our MPs @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole were yesterday denied bail by the High Court. #YellowFriday pic.twitter.com/4ttdJlkXeK — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 8, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...