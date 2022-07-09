Boris Johnson, Zimbabwe View

BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA.

We must all remember that until a British Prime minister talks to the Queen he will not resign without her majesty’s consent. So until then Johnson is very much the Prime minister. Not once in his speech did he mention the word resign. Not even once did he refer to a meeting with the queen. So yes he has not resigned yet.

When those who claim to be masters of democracy slip into democratic confusion it is those who follow them who get the sharp edge. It is true that sometimes democracy is costly. Britain has experienced four general elections in three years and is likely to have the fifth. Which means no British Prime minister has finished a full term since Gordon Brown. Each election has brought no significant change to the foreign policy, but it has changed the face of immigration law. This has affected many Zimbabweans who are either on visas or are completely illegal. Laws affecting becoming British have been tightened while each and every new face tightens the laws against immigrants. The next few months aren’t just about door knockers and debates. They could also affect Zimbabweans staying in the UK. There is no doubt life for immigrants will be harder regardless of who wins the elections. As noticed world wide political parties seem to have used immigrants as their winning point; the more the candidate pledges horror for immigrants, the more votes he/she gets. Brexit was achieved on the back of immigrants. Immigrants are not only voluntary slaves but surely they are the horses who decide the way politics goes in wherever they are. So it is not a surprise that after an acute political meltdown in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party which effectively means he will not be the Prime minister. But his resignation is not clear. He remains the Prime minister until his party chooses a successor. Zimbabweans have heard Britain accusing ZANU PF of having no succession plan.

The issues in Britain now shows the world that democracy depends on who is practicing it and how he wants those he deems inferior practice it. Imagine if this was Zimbabwe. Imagine the headlines. But this is not our topic. Johnson is a resigned prime minister who remains a prime minister.

Johnson has expressed his will to remain in office as prime minister while a new leader is selected, but there is disquiet over the prospect of Johnson staying in office for any time at all. If this was Zimbabwe the world will be saying “Abuse of Power”

All eyes are now on Johnson’s successor, with speculation rife over which of the “big players” such as current or former Cabinet ministers — will announce their intention to run. This is where Diaspora stands holding their hearts in their hands literally.

Taking into account that politicians have perfected their art of parcelling out hatred towards immigrants as a winning ticket. We are going to see more campaigners turning their guns to Zimbabwean immigrants in the U.K. indeed this is a reason to shiver. In the US, President Donald Trump used foreigners as his red carpet to the White House. In South Africa Ramaphosa did the same. Unfortunately, UK and Europe have borrowed the skill and the foreigners have become the sacrificial lambs. The surprise resignation which is not a resignation announcement had immediate effect on the pound, the stock market and investment portfolios.

Since the resignation or notice to resign will affect the economy, the foreigner will be blamed even for the hot summer. The departure of Johnson spells doom for Zimbabweans and all other immigrants in the UK. The morning trumpet has not been blown on the next general election so unexpectedly that the rumble has been felt throughout the country. The anxiety will be shifted on foreigners. Within minutes of the announcement, spin doctors of different parties have turned the heat on the punching bags — the foreigners. So, Zimbabweans with limited leave can remain and those without have had their heads put on the platter. But the first tangible response was a swift rally in the pound, putting pressure on the UK stock market and equally blaming the immigrants for it. It should be noted that: “The rising of prices in fuel and gas in Europe helped heap pressure on the UK stock market, which was already on the back foot thanks to Russia ane Ukraine This is technical and never considered in the campaigning strategy but Johnson has been hanging on to power citing the Russian so called aggression. The rumbles in the economy felt all over are solved by deporting the foreigners. In this desperation by the politicians, Zimbabweans are pushed into a life of uncertainty and fear of deportation. So the political situation indeed affect the lives of Zimbabweans, together with other immigrants in the UK. Zimbabweans may be wondering whether they can capitalise on political events. Yet given the recent unexpected events and outcomes, many will be nervous of gambling on this.

All this unfolded as Johnson stood at a lectern outside No. 10 Downing Street at lunchtime Thursday and announced his intention to resignation, stating that “no one in politics is remotely indispensable” and that he was “sad to be giving up the best job in the world.” This statement will remain in the books of history for a long time.

Crucially, Johnson said he would continue to serve as prime minister until a successor is chosen in a leadership contest set to take place over the coming weeks.

But given Johnson’s extraordinary fall from political grace, there is disquiet among some — both within his ruling Conservative Party and beyond over the prospect of Johnson remaining in office for any time at all.

If we are to be fair to Johnson he was not horrible to Zimbabwe and he is one Prime minister who did not make Zimbabwe is political goal. Johnson respected Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. His departure puts the whole country on sixes and sevens.

Among those expressing concern over Johnson remaining caretaker prime minister until a new leader is selected is Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. He said he would rather Johnson goes now and urged the party to elect a new leader “as soon as practicable. But this will not happen Johnson is the prime minister until October.

What a depressing state of affairs. So much needless damage caused yet no other country comments. Imagine if this was in Zimbabwe. But whatever is happening Britain

now need a new Leader as soon as practicable. Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach and map out a clear foreign policy” those who are riding on Johnson’s departure are saying

“it is beyond credulity that Mr Johnson can stay in office.” Others have said an interim prime minister should be installed to look after government business over the summer, while Parliament takes a break.

Unsurprisingly, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has said that Johnson needs to go “completely” and that “there should be none of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.”

If the Conservative Party does not support Johnson remaining in his post, it could recommend that the queen appoint another Conservative lawmaker as a stopgap — with current Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab likely to be a front-runner.

Allan Monks, an economist at JPMorgan, said the Conservative leadership process was likely to be completed in a matter of weeks.

“The first round is likely to start imminently and will consist of a series of votes among the party’s MPs designed to whittle down the process to two candidates (taking two weeks or less). The second round will be a ballot among party members to decide who becomes the next leader (and hence Prime Minister). This could take a further four weeks or so,” Monks said.

This implies the whole process could be completed by September — well before the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

All eyes are now on Johnson’s successor, with speculation rife over which of the “big players” — such as current or former Cabinet ministers — will announce their intention to run.

Prominent Conservatives who are seen as potential contenders include former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, as well as other less prominent officials including Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt.

None of them have yet declared their interest in running for the top job with only Attorney General Suella Braverman announcing definitively that she is running so far.

The situation is an excuse and distraction that human rights for the immigrants are crushed while watchdogs concentrate on the current events. In the short term, immigration policy could be driven by political events, but Zimbabwean immigrants should not look beyond any noise as politicians hit the campaign trail. Nevertheless, there could be opportunities ahead. General elections create uncertainty and people do not like that. “Given that we are seeing an increase in geo-political uncertainty, Zimbabweans should prepare for increased volatility over the coming weeks.

Deportations will be increased and Zimbabweans will be used as statistics of a successful immigration policy. Politics is one of the most important considerations in making immigration decisions. Political decisions affect immigration policy which, in turn, impact the lives of Zimbabweans in the UK and their families who fully depend on them. However, many commentators argue it is too dangerous to plan a strategy around the election. It is important for Zimbabweans to look beyond political events and make plans based on their needs rather than focus on the rhetoric of political banter. In the UK, Zimbabweans will consider it sensible to invest at home given the current national and even international uncertainty. However, any sudden movements can carry risk – even when they seem safe. Despite the animosity towards foreigners, the last thing one should be doing is making any hasty decisions just because Johnson might be going away in October. So, unless Zimbabweans think that the coming leader will lead to Government policies that could directly and materially change the attitude towards foreigners, then they are probably better off doing as little as possible in the worrying field. Diversify, diversify and diversify! For Zimbabweans, the course of this event will only underline the need for self-sufficiency and sorting out your home ‘at home’. Wise move is about managing the risks of the unexpected. The results of these events have no serious change on the attitude towards the foreigners. No matter who wins, the foreigner will be the punching bag and scapegoats.

But as the U.K.’s political future remains uncertain, the impact on sterling and financial markets will be closely watched. Both the U.K. currency and the FTSE 100 gained on news that Johnson was set to resign and remained well in the green throughout the trading day.

“The next few months in U.K. politics are difficult to call,” Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said in a note Wednesday, saying that financial markets were likely to be rattled over the next few months and likely into the fall.

“If the fight to oust Johnson turns even messier, and it is followed by a noisy leadership contest, increased near-term uncertainty may add further downward pressure to UK risk markets and sterling.”

New UK finance minister could signal era of austerity, says Medley Global Advisors

The U.K. has been in full political meltdown mode this week with scores of officials quitting government.

The avalanche of departures was sparked by the high-profile resignations of Sunak and Javid on Tuesday. Many officials publicly stated that they no longer had confidence in Johnson’s leadership and that for the sake of the party and the country he should — must — go.

Resignations among the Conservative Party — from ministers to top officials — kept on coming Thursday until more than 50 men and women had quit their posts as the fast-moving political drama unfolded.

However, Johnson, a leader embroiled in controversy and facing a government collapse, had vehemently refused to step down, saying he had a “colossal mandate” to govern after a landslide election win in 2019. Few hours later Johnson gives a notice to vacate power in October. One point the world must understand is that Johnson’s has not resigned.

His critics respond that in the years since that vote, the public has tired of allegations of misconduct — ranging from partying within government departments during Covid lockdowns, to instances of sleaze — that have racked Johnson’s government and party over recent months.

What then will diaspora expect in these coming days. They look very dark from this angle.

[email protected]

