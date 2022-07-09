“Chamisa’s Fears Feeble And Hollow”

Spread the love

By Wilbert Mukori- When Nelson Chamisa launched the new political party, Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), in January this year, he went the extra mile to emphasize this would be a democratic and people’s party.

He knew after the disappointment and fractious chaos of MDC, worse the corruption and tyranny of the Zanu PF dictatorship, the nation was yarning for a healthy and functioning democratic party in which the people will have a meaningful say in the party and country.

And yet, since the launch of the party, now six months ago, Nelson Chamisa has yet to announce the party’s constitution, allow members to join, have party structure, hold party congress, etc.; the prerequisites of healthy and functioning democratic people’s party.

He has resisted implementing these basic requirements under the pretext the party will be infiltrated. This is just a feeble excuse! would allow the people to own CCC and have a meaningful say in where the party is going.

Chamisa viewed CCC as the vehicle that will restore his position as leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party and help him win the presidency of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the 2023 elections. And to be absolute certain no one will dilute his powers much less scuttle his plans, he is determined to retain the ownership and control of the party – what better way of achieving that than remaining the sole power and authority in the party.

So, in theory CCC is a democratic and people based political party. However in reality, it is a “secret society”, as Professor Jonathan Moyo, aptly put it.

“Whereas elsewhere, a political coalition is an umbrella group or an alliance of different political parties and groups with either an electoral pact or a governance pact or both; in Zimbabwe, it is one constitution-less and structureless political party with unelected leadership!” commented Professor Moyo in his latest barb.

Chamisa’s fear of truly democratic CCC being infiltrated is just as feeble and hollow as Mnangagwa’s promise to hold free and fair elections in 2018 only to renege on his promise for fear G40 or MDC A would win.

At least Mnangagwa has not made a fool of himself by repeating the lie the 2018 elections were free hand as Chamisa has been doing defending the infiltration hen’s teeth lie. He will do well learn from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has just resigned because he has been economical with the truth and has been defending the indefensible.

“But as we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves,” admitted Boris in his resignation speech.

“And my friends in politics, no-one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.

“And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.

“But them’s the breaks!”

Chamisa is resisting calls to keep his promise of making CCC a healthy and functional people based democratic party because he does not trust the people will make especially when it comes to electing leaders and making key decisions.

He wants to retain absolute power and total control because he is convinced than that he is indispensable.

“I’m going to lead, no doubt about that, the heavens have endorsed me!” Chamisa proclaimed last month at the funeral of the late Dr Alex Magaisa.

Of course, when you believe you have been divinely ordained to rule, the people’s right to meaningful say in matters is, per se, superfluous.

No mere mortal should dare question the divine decision. And, to goes without saying the divinely ordained are indispensable!

God has never endorsed Nelson Chamisa, if He had done so then Chamisa’s past would not be catalogue of blunders and failures.

There very fact that there some people who still continue to follow Chamisa regardless of his all failures, paying lip service to a democratic CCCC, etc. The people do not know their rights and have no clue what is going on.

It is no exaggeration to say that in Zimbabwe political leaders have all the power and the people are helpless.

The leaders are holding the people to ransom, it is the tail that is wagging the dog.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...