Mnangagwa A “Razor Blade” In Terms Of Seducing Women

Tinashe Sambiri|

Outspoken Zimbabwean philanthropist Susan Mutami has said Emmerson Mnangagwa is a sex pervert.

Last week Mutami revealed Mnangagwa’s bedroom secrets.

According to the controversial businesswoman, Mnangagwa is originally from the Republic of Zambia.

“Honai macitizens zvanga zvatomubata ari pa parade anga akutoda kukecha mwana wevaridzi…

@HHichilema

please be prepared to welcome ur citizen

@edmnangagwa

w all his wives and children back home in 2023. Zimbabweans have had enough and there’s no need to send someone to pick him up. Temba Mliswa will carry his bags for him and accompany him to Mumbwa village…

… Zambians are good people and I know the actions of one is not a true reflection of the whole loving nation of Zambia. Zimbabweans are finally going to take their country back and you can have ur son of the soil,” Mutami postulated.

