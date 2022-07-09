Mnangagwa Arrests Millions

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba says every Zimbabwean citizen is a prisoner as a result of Zanu PF misrule and gross violation of human rights.

Siziba challenged the regime to release political prisoners.

The regime arrested CCC senior officials Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and Nyatsime party members.

“Every Zimbabwean is a prisoner, some are arrested by the police some are arrested by hunger, poverty and fear.

We have all been reduced to prisoners of conscience and slaves of fear.

Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

We must speak out! We must record our displeasure with the current status core.

Phakama Zimbabwe phakama,” Siziba argued.

