Mnangagwa Rubbishes Ndebeles

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa said the people of Matebeleland should stop demanding a separate state.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would remain a unitary state and that those pushing a split were daydreaming.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at the commissioning of the agro-industrial park at Marondera University of Agriculture and Science Technology at Dosmery Farm, Mnangagwa said languages should not divide the nation.

“There are some people threatening to split Zimbabwe, let me say, Zimbabwe is a unitary State, Zimbabwe is one,” Mnangagwa said.

“You are a Zimbabwean first and foremost. According to the Constitution, we have 16 official languages; all of them are important. Every Zimbabwean is equal before our laws.”

Mnangagwa’s utterances follow attempts by some pressure groups to push for a separate Matabeleland state.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...