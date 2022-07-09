ZRP Disown Bashed High-Glen Pedestrian Killer Cops

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police have disowned two police officers who were beaten up by an angry mob for causing the death of a pedestrian in High-Glen.

The two offers are battling for their lives from the attack.

The mob attacked the two for causing the death of a pedestrian identified as Trymore Chinyamakobvu (54).

A commuter omnibus ran over Chinyamakobvu while the police officers wrestled the kombi driver while the vehicle was moving.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the two police officers were engaging in an unsanctioned act as they were not deployed for that activity.

ZRP posted on their Twitter page, saying:

The ZRP regrets the fatal incident that occurred this morning at around 1140 hours, along Highglen Road near Mashayabhande Road in Harare, where a man (54) died after police officers who were not deployed for that activity engaged in an unsanctioned act.

The ZRP Command has directed that criminal charges and disciplinary measures be taken against the officers and definitely, the law will take its course. The ZRP passes its deepest condolence to the bereaved family.

