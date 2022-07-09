Police Update On Gwanda Robbery

ZRP UPDATE ON THE ROBBERY AND SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GWANDA

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Twitter handle post on the robbery and shooting incident which occurred on 6th July 2022 in Gwanda.

The Police reacted swiftly to a report of an armed robbery case in which four unknown male adults, armed with an unidentified firearm attacked a woman (43), who was loading some groceries in a Toyota Corolla vehicle at the parking area near a shop in Gwanda Central Business District.

The suspects threatened the complainant with the firearm and dragged her into the car. One of the suspects took charge of the complainant’s vehicle and drove off at a high speed towards the Mhakwe area, using the Old Gwanda Road.

Along the way, the suspects robbed the complainant of US$100, ZAR 1000, and ZWL$ 4000 cash as well as four cellphones before dumping her about 11 kilometres from Gwanda town.

The police tracked the suspects to Old Zimtec Gwanda after receiving a tip from the public.

They blocked the suspects’ vehicle and two of the suspects, who were in the vehicle, disembarked and charged toward the officers while pointing a firearm.

The officers fired two warning shots to scare away the suspects. However, this did not deter the suspects who kept advancing, resulting in the four being shot. Police then recovered the stolen vehicle.

Further investigations linked the suspects to three other robbery cases committed in Gwanda in June and July 2022 where Fan Cargo vehicles were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns robbery syndicates that the police will not fold hands while they attack individuals and institutions.

The Police will certainly account for all robbery suspects and ensure that the law takes its course.

