Zim Diasporans Clash With CIOs in London

Spread the love

By ZHRO Member | Brave Zimbabweans gathered at the Zimbabwean Embassy at 429 the Strand London, on Friday 8th July 2022 to peacefully protest the continued persecution of progressive citizens by the Zimbabwe govt and the supporters and members of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party.

The peaceful planned protest was announced by John Burke from ZHRO on Twitter spaces and on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) website and WhatsApp pages.

The protest was held in solidarity with those that have been arrested and remanded in custody without bail, and are now being described as Political Prisoners of conscience or the Nyatsime 13 and includes Members of Zimbabwe Parliament Job Wiwa Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

Also in attendance at the Embassy in what seems to have been a counter protest were members of ZANU PF.

One of those gathered voiced saying the presence of members of ZANU PF was causing them alarm and distress given the fact that ZANU members are well known for committing acts of violence on innocent unarmed citizens either with their own hands or using arms of the State.

Those that were part of the progressive citizens number approximately 15, while less than 5 of those from ZANU PF were in attendance.

The fear among some of the progressive Zimbabweans is that the photos and videos taken by the ZANU PF supporters will likely be sent to the CIO and be used to persecute their families in Zimbabwe.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

We interviewed Rashiwe Bayisai from ZHRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...